NFL announces death of legendary coach, sports broadcaster John Madden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League announced the death of legendary football coach and sportscaster John Madden.

According to the NFL, Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning. He was 85.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather."

Madden began his coaching career in the NFL in 1967 as the then-Oakland Raiders line backer coach.

In 1969, he was promoted to the teams head coach. At the age of 32, he became the NFL's youngest head coach at the time.

As a head coach, Madden posted 103 wins, 32 losses and seven ties during 10 seasons with the Raiders.

Madden and the Raiders won Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings in 1977.

Following the announcement, the Kansas City community began reacting to Madden's death.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "Rest in Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said, "Nobody transcended generations and the joy of football, Thanksgiving, and television like John Madden. Rest In Peace, Coach."

This story is developing and will be updated.