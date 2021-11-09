NFL announces Fan of the Year nominees, Lee's Summit fan represents Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fan representing Chiefs Kingdom in this year's NFL Fan of the Year moved his family from California to Lee's Summit, Missouri, to be closer to the team.

Steve Lopez became a Kansas City Chiefs fan in 1987 after meeting former Chiefs fullback Christian Okoye, who played football for Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California, where Lopez is originally from.

Lopez has been a die-hard fan of Kansas City football since then, according to his NFL Fan of the Year profile.

"Once we had a family we had started a tradition to come see the Chiefs play once a season," Lopez said in his profile about his wife and children.

But, that just wasn't enough.

"Finally, I convinced my wife to move to Missouri and make one of my dreams come true, being a season ticket member," Lopez said. "We are huge fans, even naming our son Thomas after my favorite Chief, Derrick Thomas. We are excited to now be in Chiefs Kingdom cheering them on as a family."

Lopez is one of 32 fans nominated to represent the 32 different football teams in the NFL, according to a release from the organization.

"In collaboration with our 32 Clubs, the NFL collected nearly 35,000 submissions from fans vying for the chance to represent their team as a nominee," the release stated.

Lopez, along with the other nominees will have the opportunity to represent their fandoms in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

The contest will eventually announce one winner in February 2022.