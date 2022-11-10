NFL announces Kansas City Chiefs 2022 fan of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Thursday announced that Dr. Amy Patel was nominated the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Fan of the Year.

Patel is a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging at Liberty Hospital. Patel has a long history with around Kansas City, attending medical school at the University of Missouri - Kansas City completing her residency at the University of Kansas Medical School in Wichita.

She's been back in Kansas City since 2018 where she's been working at Liberty Hospital and as an assistant professor at the UMKC School of Medicine.

Since moving back to Kansas City, Patel has helped build a comprehensive breast program in Liberty.

Patel says she felt compelled to move back to the region to help women achieve equitable breast care access as she saw these disparities in her rural hometown of Chillicothe, Missouri. That's also where she developed her love for the Chiefs.

The team honored Patel with the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat in the team's Week 2 home opener win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

