Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NFL approves new fair-catch rule, change unanimously opposed by NFL special-team coordinators

Chiefs Titans Football
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Chiefs Titans Football
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 12:56:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has approved a new rule that will move the ball to the 25-yard line if the receiving team calls a fair catch inside their 25-yard line on a kickoff, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The rule will be used on a one-year trial basis. League models show that the new rule will help drop the concussion rate by 15 percent, according to Pelissero.

“The kickoff play has the highest rate of concussion year after year," NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told Pelissero. "You can’t stand by and do nothing."

The new rule was one of two touchback rules the NFL was considering. The other rule would've moved the touchback to the 25-yard line on a punt. The current touchback rules for punts gives the team the ball at the 20-yard line.

The new touchback rule was opposed by every special teams coordinator in the NFL, according to Pelisseron

Former NFL All-Pro punter and media personality Pat McAfee slammed the new rule on his radio show, "The Pat McAfee Show", calling it "bush league".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app