NFL kicker Brandon McManus released by Washington Commanders amid sexual assault allegations

NFL kicker Brandon McManus has been cut by the Washington Commanders after two women filed a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted them both on a flight last year when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We have released K Brandon McManus," the team said in a post on X.

It was reported last week that two women accused McManus of rubbing and grinding against them and attempting to forcibly kiss one accuser while they were working as flight attendants on a Jaguars team trip to London last year. The lawsuit also accuses the Jacksonville organization of committing gross negligence by failing to provide a safe work environment and not monitoring its players' actions.

The women are reportedly seeking more than $1 million in damages and have requested a jury trial. An attorney for McManus has denied the allegations.

"We reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions," attorney Brett R. Galloway told The Associated Press. "While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs."

Both the Jaguars and Commanders organizations have said they are looking into the matter.

McManus, 32, spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Jaguars in 2023. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in March, but is now a free agent.