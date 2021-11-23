Watch
NFL moves Chiefs’ Dec. 5 game to Sunday Night Football

Charlie Riedel/AP
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Arrowhead at Night
Posted at 2:31 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:59:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Chiefs Kingdom looking for another primetime football game this season got an early holiday present Tuesday.

The NFL announced Tuesday the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos game originally set for noon on Dec. 5 has been flexed into Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m.

The original Sunday night game was slated to pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks, but that game will now be played earlier Sunday.

The game will mark the fourth time the Chiefs will play on Sunday Night Football this year. The Chiefs are 1-2 so far, with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs will be coming off their bye week and will sport a 7-4 record. The Broncos are 5-5 heading into a home game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that the league was considering either the Chiefs vs Broncos game or a game featuring the Chargers against the Cincinnati Bengals.

