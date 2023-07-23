Nick Jacobs’ 2023 Chiefs 53-man roster prediction: v1.0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a very fruitful 2022 campaign with their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has the roster in a position where there appears to be minimal needs but promising competition across most positions.

Wide receiver and defensive line appear to be the only spots that might need depth if that right player hits the market or trade block.

Here is the first attempt at predicting the Chiefs 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

On the roster: Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert and Shane Buechele

The Chiefs will need to make a decision on if they want to protect Buechele or try to sneak him or Chris Oladokun as a veteran on the practice squad.

Out: Chris Oladokun

Running Backs (3)

On the roster: Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Deneric Prince

The running back room is set with Pacheco and McKinnon as the top two players. Edwards-Helaire currently provides depth but is worth shopping to create potential cap relief in a trade. Prince will likely find himself a spot on the roster with quality pass protection and special teams ability.

Trade: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Out: La’Mical Perine

Wide Receivers (7)

On the Roster: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Rashee Rice, John Ross and Justin Watson

The Chiefs have an opportunity to keep an extra wide receiver without a fullback on the roster. The collectively group of 13 receivers will make for an interesting battle since there isn’t a ton of separation among the group. Moore and Rice both showed promise during OTAs and mini-camp. Ross showcased his deep speed during the offseason program. James showed a knack for working over the middle. Watson provides a reliable special teams performer. Moore, James, Ross and Toney are all capable of being quality kick and punt returners for the team.

Practice Squad potential: Nikko Remigio, Jerrion Ealy and Justyn Ross

Out: Kekoa Crawford, Ty Fryfogle, Cornell Powell and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Tight Ends (4)

On the roster: Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson and Matt Bushman

The tight end competition will likely have an impact on the numbers the team is willing to keep at running back and wide receiver. I gave Bushman the node over Blake Bell because he had a strong end to his preseason before breaking his collarbone. Bell showed some decline before and after his injury. He still provides a strong blocking option but Gray might overtake him on that this season.

Practice squad potential: Kendall Blanton

Out: Blake Bell

Offensive Line (9)

Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Nick Allegretti, Wanya Morris, Darian Kinnard and Lucas Niang

The Chiefs front office added significant depth to the offensive line this offseason and turned the tackle position from a weakness into a potential strength. The team appears to also have quality depth across the board at each spot. Carvin is a player who could find himself on the 53 with a strong showing during preseason.

Practice squad potential: Jerome Carvin and Mike Caliendo

Out: Chukwuebuka Godrick, Sebastian Gutierrez, Anderson Hardy, Austin Reiter and Prince Tega Wanogho

Defensive Line (8)

Chris Jones, Charles Omenihu, George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Mike Danna, Keondre Coburn, Derrick Nnadi, and BJ Thompson

The defensive line looks set on the six spots. The question becomes who will win out special teams wise between Thompson versus Kaindoh. For now I have Shelton out with the expectation that Wharton continues to work his way back from injury. The Chiefs have a better pass rushing rotation that allows them to mix and match at each position.

PUP: Tershawn Wharton

Practice squad potential: Truman Jones and Phil Hoskins

Out: Danny Shelton, Joshua Kaindoh, Matt Dickerson, Malik Herring, Chris Williams and Daniel Wise

Linebacker (6)

Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, Cam Jones and Isaiah Moore

Bolton and Tranquill will likely be the Chiefs most frequent linebackers on the field. The question becomes if Chenal or Gay will see the third spot. Jones and Moore can earn their roster spots through their special teams performances.

Out: Cole Christiansen and Jack Cochrane

Defensive Backs (10)

L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid, Trent McDuffie, Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nic Jones, Mike Edwards and Chamarri Conner and Nazeeh Johnson

The Chiefs have invested heavily in the youth of their secondary. Seven draft picks in the past two seasons. The eldest players in the secondary all play at safety. The interesting competition in camp will be if Jones, Conner and Johnson can show enough promise to develop on the 53 while making an immediate impact on special teams. It will likely determine the status of Dicaprio Bootle and Deon Bush.

Practice squad potential: Ekow Boye-Doe and Kahlef Hailassie

Out: Dicaprio Bootle, Deon Bush, Anthony Cook, Lamar Jackson, Isaiah Norman and Reese Taylor

Specialist (3)

Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend and James Winchester

The specialist position is set.

Roster Breakdown

Offense: 26

Defense: 24

Specialist: 3

What’s next

The Chiefs will get all three preseason games to evaluate their roster before they are forced into one cutdown day. All teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Waiver claim notifications will be announced on Aug. 30 after 11 a.m CT. And practice squads of 16 players can be signed after the end of waiver claim notifications.

