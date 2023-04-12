Nick Jacobs: 7th annual Chiefs 'best fits' draft big board

This is the seventh annual year of the best fits for the Chiefs draft board. This board was designed in 2017 to be an option for Chiefs fans to keep tabs on potential fits for the Kansas City Chiefs from both a scheme and athletic profile perspective. The board isn't perfect and likely never will be. It is a helpful reference point for draft weekend each season, as well as when a player potentially gets waived or released. It can even be used once a player potentially hits the trading block or free agency.

A perfect example of that is wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He was on the 2021 board and ended up with the Chiefs in a trade. Or this free agency period: offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive end Charles Ominehu and linebacker Drew Tranquill were all on the 2019 board and signed by the Chiefs during free agency. Just within the past week the team signed wide receiver Richie James from the 2018 board. So this board can be a tool to use well past draft weekend.

The board will have its flaws though because it is purely based on a small sample size of coaches film and opinion. NFL front offices have scouts follow some players entire careers, base line testing, interviews with the players as well as others who know them. They also have multiple eyes looking at players. The teams do this for a living, I do this as a hobby.

The criteria for the board is based on which of the players athletically, skill set wise and mentality wise fit the Chiefs schemes on either side of the ball based on their present tape. If a player doesn't make the board it doesn't mean they can't play in the NFL. It just means their skill set would be utilized more efficiently in a different scheme. Sometimes the player was in the wrong situation in college to bring out their talent or they might be injured during some of that tape.

With all that said, here is how the board has broken down success rate wise since 2017.

2022: Seven of 10 picks and eight total

2021: Four of six picks and six total

2020: Three of six picks and six total

2019: Three of six picks and 13 total - recent free agency class

2018: Three of six picks and 15 total

2017: Two of six picks and nine total

Players who are in bold and italics indicate my favorites among the bunch at their respective positions. Below will include my favorite at key positions and a potential sleepers. I will go by highest to lowest needs on the roster.

Wide Receiver

Favorite: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Mingo is an aggressive receiver. He is willing to lower a shoulder and run over a defender when needed. Mingo catches the ball cleanly and will attack the football in jump ball opportunity. He showed good tight roping skills near the sidelines. Mingo has a good blend of speed, power, balance and a wicked stiff arm to keep defenders at bay.

Sleeper: Xavier Smith, FAMU

Smith has the explosiveness in his game that is hard to find. He catches the ball cleanly for the most part but will body catch if he thinks a hit might be coming. Smith understands where the boundary is and how to maintain position on his routes. He could thrive in the Chiefs scheme and replace the role of Mecole Hardman immediately.

Offensive Tackle

Favorite: Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Harrison has the physical mauling style you want as a run blocker in a two point stance. He keeps his pad level down and is very effective in his sets. Harrison has power in his punch and the overall strength to move defenders. He keeps a good even base, that allows him to react to counters well. Harrison is a force when apart of a double team, the defender will be moved. Harrison will need to keep improving on keeping his feet moving at times in his kick step and having an answer for some of the inside shoulder rushes.

Sleeper: Alex Palczewski, Illinois

Palczewski may have one of the quickest reach blocks in the draft. He has the right pad level and long enough arms to keep defenders at bay. He had a good anchor for the most part. His pulls in space and the desire to bury a defender in the open field is what set him apart. Palczewski kick set has a tiny hitch in it but his technique keeps it from becoming a bigger problem. He also shines for how quickly he can get to the second level.

Defensive End

Favorite: Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy has some underrated closing speed coming off the edge. A guy his size shouldn't be able to move that fluidly on tape. He does a good job of bending and continuing to work around the edge to gain leverage. Murphy is looking to either strip or rip the ball out once he gets to the quarterback. His effort downfield is on pursuit is good as well. He doesn't seem to give up on the play. His inside shoulder attacks have a good quickness to them and he sets them up well. He understands the power of using the stab hand to keep a tackle at bay while he sets up his move. His wide variety of moves should help him very quickly in the NFL.

Sleeper: Robert Beal Jr, Georgia

Beal would need to be a leo (Frank Clark, RDE) in the Chiefs scheme. He had better than expected speed around the edge. Beal is able to change directions and move laterally while maintaining his speed. He showed good pop for his size and promising power on his build up. Beal was comfortable rushing with his hand in the dirt. He also ran some effective games with defensive tackles. His ability to become a stronger defender against the run will determine his fate long term.

Defensive Tackle

Favorites: Mazi Smith, Michigan

Smith at 6 foot, 3 inches and 337 pounds would a strong contender for a one tech spot next to Chris Jones. He has really good strength and a strong bull rush to go with it. Smith showed better lateral quickness than expected for his size. He locks out offensive linemen well and shucks them when the time is right. Smith will need to get a little better at dropping his knee when taking on double teams but its a minor thing for all he has to offer. He could run very effective games in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

Favorites: Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton at 6 foot, 4 inches and 309 pounds would potentially be in a one tech in the Chiefs scheme. He is a relentless pass rusher. Benton has a solid bull rush, a good swim move, along with a good rip and spin move to go with in. He provides good closing speed for his size Benton keeps his pad level down to truly give himself the right amount of leverage against interior offensive linemen. He has a violent punch and hand swipes to combat the offensive linemen's hands. Benton would be a great match with defensive line coach Joe Cullen's coaching.

Tight End

Favorite: Sam LaPorta, Iowa

LaPorta reminded me a lot of Dallas Clark on his tape. He has good vision in the open field and enough athletic ability to make defenders miss. LaPorta was able to stop on a dime and alter his speed accordingly after he sized up the defenders along with their angles. He showed really good contact balance to bounce off the hits from defenders and stay up right.

Sleeper: Will Mallory, Miami

Mallory made a lot of promising plays at Miami out of motion behind the line of scrimmage or drifting into the flats. He consistently got clean releases. He had some of the best game speed among tight ends in his class. Mallory made some tough catches look routine. He could hit the emergency break in the open field and then restart his acceleration at an impressive rate. Mallory showed good vision in the open field and the necessary speed to match it.

Running Back

Favorite: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Gibbs is a home run hitter at running back. He is comfortable running out of shotgun, which can be jarring for some other backs. He reads lanes well off it. Gibbs has a hop that allows him to setup the timing on his blocks and explode through. He has a good spin move to go with it. And a really good start and stop that combines with his juke move. Gibbs can threaten a defense on any play.

Sleeper: Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech

Hall has really good burst out of the backfield. He has really good lateral speed to stretch out a play if necessary to maintain. Once he gets to cut and go he is off to the races. His second level speed is impressive. Hall showcased some good open field vision and saw the cutbacks opportunities while maintaining the necessary speed and balance. He is also savvy enough to throttle back when necessary to setup blocks. Hall would be a great compliment to Pacheco's physical style.

Safeties

Favorite: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Battle has a knack for being able to drive on the football at the perfect time when he can read and identify the route combination. He comes down hill really well in run support and showed good athletic ability laterally when running from sideline to sideline. Battle has a physical presence with his hits. The key is that he knows when to come under control and execute the proper form tackle versus trying to dislodge the ball. He looked comfortable dropping back into zone coverage. Battle also worked in the slot and as a split safety at times. He is a promising blitzer as well.

Sleeper: Daniel Scott, California

Scott has some similarities in his style of play to Daniel Sorensen early on in his career. He has a little better athletic ability, eerily similar as a blitzer and a little better in run support. Scott was at his best when he could drop into zone and read what was in front of him coverage wise. He will have to work at coming under control on his tackles better and figuring out how to disengage from blocks quicker. Scott would likely become a favorite of special teams coordinator Dave Toub very quickly.

319 players were invited to the NFL combine. 259 players will either hear or see their name called during draft weekend in Kansas City starting on Thursday, April 27 until Saturday, April 29. After that hundreds more will be trying to sign a priority free agent contract with a team or receive a rookie camp invite in May.

The road for a lot of these players listed on the board will begin in the city of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It is fitting when you think about it.

