Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs Camp Notebook 7-28-23

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Today felt like one of the hotter and more humid days during my time in St. Joseph, Mo., this season.

The team in full pads for the first time during their 2023 campaign.

The Chiefs kicked off their first team period hitting the sleds and executing plays with no defense on the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes began pushing the ball early to work on his connection with Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The two connected immediately on what appeared to be a 45-yard plus touchdown strike on a deep post pattern. The timing between the two seems to be light years ahead of last year's training camp and regular season.

On the same portion of team, Mahomes lofted up a deep pass to Skyy Moore on a deep crosser. Mike Edwards was able to undercut it and track the ball for an interception. The breeze at the time may have played a factor in the ball not being out and in front for Moore.

The Chiefs offensive line was able to make contact with the defensive line. The team went into a 9-on-7 drill. That is where the defense has two more defenders against the run. It forces the running backs to make a choice and potentially shake a defender or two.

The right side of the Chiefs offensive line showed promise early as right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Jawaan Taylor were able to create Grand Canyon-size holes on a couple of early runs and pancaked the defenders. The front five of the Chiefs starting offensive line collectively moved well despite it being their first day in pads together.

The Chiefs worked on a portion of their blitz period, Mahomes and quarterback Blaine Gabbert identified the blitzes quickly and found their outlets quickly in the flats to convert the first down multiple times.

Rookie cornerback Nic Jones had an impressive deflection today while covering Valdes-Scantling on the fade. Jones kept good position, he didn’t panic and he waited for the right moment to swipe the Mahomes pass away from Valdes-Scantling.

Dicaprio Bootle giving Travis Kelce a little extra after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp. *Note - this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/f0MJyPhreG — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

The heat and pads also lead to some hyped up emotions. Travis Kelce took exception to a couple of extra pushes from cornerback Dicaprio Bootle during 7-on-7. Cornerback Lamar Jackson also let the moment get the best of him as he had a hit near the sidelines that may have not gone favorably in a game with officials.

Lamar Jackson a little amped up on the first day of pads near the sidelines when he hits Kekoa Crawford. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp *Note - this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/OqErOYkv53 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

The offensive and defensive lines also went one-on-one in pass rush drills, but that was taking place on the opposite end of the field and our vantage point was blocked. So not much to accurately read from that drill.

Injuries

Some new names were added to the injured list on Friday. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (neck strain), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder), defensive end Mike Danna (calf strain). Names that were already on this list include: linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee).

Tershawn Wharton remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Up Next

The Chiefs will practice again at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. There will be an admission fee of five dollars.

