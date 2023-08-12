Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Friday, Aug. 11

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready for their first preseason game of the 2023 season.

You can watch the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 13, at 12:00 p.m. on KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs.

It was a ten-ten-ten practice for the Chiefs Friday in St. Joseph.

Those practices allow the team to quickly run through a handful of plays with minimal contact.

The team went through three different team portions and worked on their special teams rotations ahead of Sunday's game.

Some of the day's highlights involved some familiar names.

Wide receiver Richie James made an impressive adjustment on a throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. James was able to break off his route, adjust and track the ball that appeared to be a little off track.

Undrafted rookie Truman Jones had what would have been a sack of quaterback Blaine Gabbert if the play happened in a true game. Gabbert was rolling out unprotected on a screen and had to throw it in the dirt.

Rookie safety Chamarri Conner picked off quarterback Chris Oladokun on what looked like a deep post. Oladokun also was picked off on a crosser by cornerback Joshua Williams.

On the second rotation, Mahomes showed good touch on back-to-back throws caught by wide receiver Skyy Moore and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Gabbert saw some reps with the first team offense. Mahomes was perfectly fine, but the Chiefs just found an opportunity to get Gabbert some work in to create chemistry in the event of an emergency.

Who Won’t play

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, tight end Jody Fortson, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, running back Isiah Pacheco and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will not play on Sunday, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Preseason reps

Reid also announced during his Friday press conference that each quarterback would play a quarter. Mahomes is expected to play the first quarter followed by Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun.

What's ahead

The team will be back in Saint Joseph, Mo., for their final three practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All are set for 9:15 a.m. before they break camp at Missouri Western State University.

