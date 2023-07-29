Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for July 29th

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs got in a little bit over an hour and 15 minutes worth of work outside before the team headed inside because of storms.

Travis Kelce headed down the hill ahead of day two in pads. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/CALVqvJTxw — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 29, 2023

In the first portion of one-on-one drills, safety Nazeeh Johnson was able to stay in the hip pocket of wide receiver Skyy Moore and timed his deflection perfectly before Moore had a chance to extend for the football.

A couple of clips from one-on-one today and a quick clip from seven-on-seven before the storms moved in and the thunder rolled. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp *Note video is property of KSHB 41 and permission must be granted for us* pic.twitter.com/KrvqgB6Fui — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 29, 2023

Moore continued to show his shiftiness on his breaks and made a couple of moves along with a head fake to get comfortable room from cornerback Joshua Williams.

Wide receiver Richie James was able to get a couple of steps on cornerback DiCaprio Bootle. He raced toward the end zone and then proceeded to taunt with the football for a couple seconds before crossing the goal line.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes loaded up on a deep crosser to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the first-team portion. Chamarri Conner was able to close the distance and make a deflection on the pass.

The team began some red zone work. Mahomes had a timed pass to tight end Travis Kelce off an angle route. Mahomes placed it back shoulder for Kelce to safely grab. Linebacker Jack Cochrane attempted rake at the football after the touchdown catch, and that began a short shoving match between Kelce and Cochrane.

The storm is here. pic.twitter.com/zmH0QcF6m9 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 29, 2023

The public portion of the practice soon ended once the storm moved in to Missouri Western State University.

Interesting storm. Some powerful wind gust that rocked the truck. Rain changing directions at times. Very unique storm. pic.twitter.com/vuir68CgZs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 29, 2023

Injuries

Some new names were added to the injuries list on Saturday: Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson (knee).

Names that were already on this list include: defensive end Mike Danna (calf), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder), linebacker Drue Tranquill (neck) linebacker Isaiah Moore (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee).

Tershawn Wharton remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

What’s ahead

The Chiefs will be back on the practice field at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday for a practice open to the public, weather permitting.

