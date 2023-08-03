Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Thursday, Aug. 3

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had another day of overcast skies to help keep the heat away on Thursday. The practice lasted a little over two hours and featured three team periods.

Here are some of the wins for the #Chiefs WRs/Travis Kelce in the one-on-one drill today. For context, the initial portion of the drill was rough on offense but it got better. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/MfUikHkiwK — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2023

The defending Super Bowl champions worked on longer drives today with portions of their team period. Wide receiver Richie James saw some time with the number one offense and is getting hang of continuing to run when a play breaks down. Mahomes scrambled outside the pocket to find him and throw back to him in the middle of the field. The two connected a couple more times during team portions.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross got the opportunity to showcase his speed again during team. This time going against some of the second team.

He took a routine catch that netted 10 yards, turned on his acceleration and gained another 15 on the play.

Chiefs safety Mike Edwards had a pick during 7-on-7. Blaine Gabbert was attempted to go over the middle to Ross. He leaped for the football while cornerback Kahlef Hailassie was starting a form tackle. The ball bounced up in the air to Edwards, who was ready for the tip drill interception.

In the second portion of team, Travis Kelce caught an impressive deep ball from Mahomes, where only Kelce could come down with it.

Kelce proceeded to carry a defender wrapped around his waist for another five to seven yards. Safety Bryan Cook came and knocked the ball out.

The final team period saw the Chiefs working on their long drive drill. It places the team inside the 10 and forces them to work down the field on a set number of plays with various down, distances and hash marks on the middle. It is meant be a struggle for the team and test their resiliency.

Second-year defensive end George Karlaftis had a strong showing during this part. He would have had a sack, also stopped a pop pass in its tracks and consistently provided pressure on Mahomes.

Here are some of the #Chiefs OL vs DL drill. 2 vs 2 - pick up and pass off AND 1 on 1. #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/pE1weQlDO7 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 3, 2023

One of the plays would have been a sack but they are allowed to continue through. Mahomes tossed it up to wide receiver Skyy Moore. Linebacker Nick Bolton tipped the ball to him and came up with the interception.

Other notables was rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with a stout run defense play when the offense was deep in their own territory on second team. And running back La’Michael Perine had some some impressive blitz pickups.

Injuries

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (calf spasm), cornerback Taylor Reese (hamstring), linebacker Drue Tranquill (did not work today), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (Knee), defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf strain), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee).

Up Next

The Chiefs will be back out on the field Friday morning for a 9:15 a.m. practice.

