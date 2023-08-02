Nick Jacobs’ Chiefs camp notebook for Wednesday, Aug. 2

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs returned to the practice field on Wednesday morning with a cool overcast morning. The team was back in full pads for the fourth time in six days.

Wednesday saw the return of defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton. The fourth-year player is coming off an ACL tear that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022 season after sustaining the injury in week five. Wharton is slowly being eased back into practices.

The team drill started off early with the Chiefs working on portions of their two minute hurry up offense. The goal appeared to be either get in the end zone or setup a field goal.

Mahomes found his rhythm early and was able to push the ball down the field with various check downs and short passes to running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Skyy Moore along the way.

The team was able to make it inside the 10 before attempting to try a Harrison Butker field goal from inside the 20. Butker was unable to convert, but it was a promising game situation practice.

The second team offense struggled to find their way down the field. They ended up stalling before reaching inside the 30. Blaine Gabbert would have been sacked on multiple plays if it was live.

During the second portion of team, Mahomes had a pass bounce off the pads of Moore that bounced up for a Mike Edwards interception.

Mahomes bounced back with strong throws to Matt Bushman and Justin Watson when pushing the ball down field.

The hit of the day belonged to linebacker Cole Christensen, when he laid out running back La’Mical Perine during the second portion of team. Christensen jarred the ball loose and it would have been an incomplete.

Moving On Up

A couple of clips from #ChiefsCamp today. Wide receiver Justyn Ross with a couple of catches during 7-on-7. Video property of KSHB 41 and needs permission from KSHB for any use. pic.twitter.com/gGsFSwCYSW — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 2, 2023

Wide receivers Justyn Ross, Rashee Rice and Nikko Remigio keep stacking promising days together. They all showcased good speed, an ability to adjust for the football and not flashing their hands until absolutely necessary to gain an edge on the defensive tackles. All three are also finding their way onto multiple special teams phases.

Here are some clips of Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice during 7-on-7. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp . Video property of KSHB 41 and needs permission from KSHB for use. pic.twitter.com/Sxjk4ZMfNO — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 2, 2023

Running back Deneric Prince’s name has been mentioned routinely during training camp.

Today he saw some reps with Mahomes and the ones during portions of the team drill and caught a couple of check downs, while also showing good cuts, along with authority running the ball.

#Chiefs rookie running back Deneric Prince catching a pass in the flats during 7-on-7. He also saw some reps with the first team offense today. #ChiefsCamp Video property of KSHB 41 and needs permission from KSHB for use. pic.twitter.com/23pWSZRG8m — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 2, 2023

Injuries

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (Knee), punter Tommy Townsend (sprained ankle), defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf strain), tight end Jody Fortson (shoulder) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee).

Up Next

The Chiefs will be back out on the field Thursday morning for a 9:15 a.m. practice.

