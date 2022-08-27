Nick Jacobs’ final 2022 Chiefs 53-man roster prediction: v3.0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach heads into the 2022 season with a limited salary cap space. The NFLPA salary cap report has the Chiefs at a little over $9.4 million with only the Top 51 counting. The team will have to factor in an additional two players counting against the roster, practice squad additions and any addition veteran signings.

Kansas City has a couple of depth issues that could hinder the Chiefs if injuries arise. The team will need to keep an eye on offensive tackles, defensive ends and running backs when other teams began to make their roster adjustments.

Here is my final attempt at predicting the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster. These observations are based on 11 training camp practices and three preseason games.

Quarterbacks (3)

On the roster: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Shane Buechele

The Chiefs will have a unique decision on their third quarterback. Buechele has the potential of being claimed if he waived but other than solid athletic ability his ceiling doesn't look to be as a long term developmental starter. He was inconsistent at training camp but serviceable in games. I would personally let him go on waivers and retain on practice squad if another option didn't hit the market.

Running Backs (5)

On the roster: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Michael Burton

The running back group has solid collective depth that allows the team to have a committee with different styles. The problem the Chiefs have right now is nobody has feature back talent.

McKinnon is the closest to it but you don't want him having 30 touches a game throughout the season, otherwise he won't survive it. Pacheco and Jones were able to showcase their ability when allowed to run straight ahead.

Pacheco is still learning the different skill sets needed to run with each style of blocking but asking him to be the feature at this point in his career is tough rather than a rotational back. Jones finally got to run his power, between the tackles style and it is where he has looked his best.

The organization may still move on from him if a better option becomes available but he is their best option at a big bruising back style.

Wide Receivers (6)

On the roster: Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Daurice Fountain

Practice Squad potential: Jerron Ealy and Cornell Powell

Waived/released: Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman

The Chiefs wide receiver room has been solidified for a couple weeks now. Watson in my opinion made the roster during OTAs but solidified himself once the pads came on. I don't believe he was on the bubble like has been portrayed publicly.

The group collectively has bigger bodied wide receivers with good athletic ability that will be effective and efficient within the scheme. Smith-Schuster and Watson are already on the same page as Mahomes. If Moore and Valdes-Scantling can get to that same point, the offense will be lethal when they are all healthy.

Tight Ends (3)

On the roster: Travis Kelce, Jody Fortson and Noah Gray

Injured reserve: Blake Bell and Matt Bushman

Practice squad potential: Jordan Franks

The Chiefs may have four initial tight ends on the roster. I think it will just be based on the timetable for Bell and Bushman's returns. Both provide big bodied blockers it is just a matter of who can help them during the potential December and January playoff run. So once could potentially be kept on the initial 53 and then the other goes to injured reserve before then.

Offensive Line (9)

On the roster: Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie, Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter, Geron Christian and Prince Tega Wanogho

Practice squad potential: Michael Caliendo and Darian Kinnard

Waived/released: Vitally Gurman

Physically-unable-to-perform: Lucas Niang

I don't anticipate the final two spots on the offensive line are set in stone. The Chiefs need backup help at the offensive tackle position and it likely isn't on their roster at this time. The depth on the offensive line will be tested quickly if there are two injuries in a short span. Kinnard should be able to clear through waivers after coaches film that shows a player that still needs significant time to develop.

Defensive Line (9)

On the roster: Chris Jones, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Danny Shelton, Carlos Dunlap, Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Sanders

Practice squad potential: Malik Herring, Joshua Kaindoh and Azur Karama

Waived/released: Taylor Stallworth, Matt Dickerson and Kehinde Oginni Hassan

The defensive line could use another rotation defensive end but outside of that they are in good position to start the season. Jones' back will be worth monitoring this season and a healthy Shelton will be key to their pass rush and run defense.

Linebackers (5)

On the roster: Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., Darius Harris, Leo Chenal and Elijah Lee

Practice squad potential: Jack Cochrane

Waived/Released: Jermaine Carter

The Chiefs are in a unique spot at the linebacker position. Harris has come on strong the past three weeks with his performance. Chenal likely isn't ready to be a full time sam linebacker but neither is Lee. Lee can provide a strong special teams presence and the ability to cover. Carter on the other hand struggles in coverage and isn't a smooth athlete. He can get washed in run support quickly. This will be another interesting spot if a quality option becomes available for cheap at the sam position.

Cornerbacks (6)

L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Chris Lammons

Practice squad potential: Nazeeh Johnson and DiCaprio Bootle

The team will have some growing pains at the cornerback position with their inexperience. Dave Merritt is a great secondaries coach and will have them playing their best by middle of the season.

The staff likely knew they were going to have to take some bumps with this group but have an affordable cost over the next four seasons with high upside in athletic ability.

This group will continually get better over the next two seasons with game experience. Lammons will likely be on the roster for his special teams ability.

Safeties (4)

On the roster: Juan Thornhill, Justin Reid, Bryan Cook and Deon Bush

Waived/released: Devon Key and Zayne Anderson

The safety room has been set since probably the first week of training camp. Cook will be a strong special teams performer while also serving in a Daniel Sorensen type of role. Bush will be a great special teams performer while also being able to rotate in as a deep safety if needed.

Specialist (3)

On the roster: Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend and James Winchester

The specialist group will continue another season together without interruption.

Roster Breakdown

Offense: 26

Defense: 24

Specialist: 3

What's next

All NFL teams must reduce their roster 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Players can return during the season if they are placed on injured reserve after Aug. 31 at 3:00 p.m. with a designation to return. The Chiefs kickoff their season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:25 p.m. Before returning home to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Sept 15 at 7:15 p.m. You can catch the Chargers game right here on KSHB 41.

