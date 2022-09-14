Nick Jacobs' Gameplan: How the Chiefs can slow the Chargers rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their season opener on Thursday night. The AFC West battle will likely have big playoff implications for both sides potential postseason fortunes.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have the benefit with a year of film on Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill scheme. The downside from the Chargers is they don't have a ton of film on how the Chiefs offense is evolving with all the new pieces. But the Chargers have an improved pass rush and offensive line that has taken their play to a new level.

Here are the keys opportunities for the Chiefs to come away with a victory against their hated AFC West foe.

1. Run at Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack

The best way to stop a pass rush is to tire them out. You hit them with the tackle and a tight end and fullback for three quarters. And run at them relentlessly so by the time the fourth quarter rolls around they have been worn down during key moments when the game might be on the line.

2. Run it between the tackles

Bosa and Mack come up field typically between eight to ten yards. The open up multiple run lanes with that strategy when a team runs draws, counters and traps against it. The Chargers expose themselves to gashing run plays when the ends come too far upfield. It is another good way to wear down the edge rushers and get them to hesitate from time to time about pinning their ears back.

3. Ball out quick, move the pocket and chip

So far, a lot of the game plan is revolving around stopping the two star Chargers edge rushers. There is a good reason for that as they're arguably the biggest advantage the Chargers have against the Chiefs.

Chiefs Offensive tackles Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie will have their work cut out for them. Brown and Wylie are going to have to stay on the front shoulder of either rusher in their sets, keep their balance and not get caught in a speed to power rush that both ends can hurt them badly on.

Mahomes will likely need to get the ball out regularly in 2.5 to 3 seconds max. Without help from the tight end or fullback on either side, the rushers are typically there in three seconds. And finally the Chiefs will need to move the pocket at times to keep the rushers and blitzers from getting into a rhythm.

4. Utilize play-action to create void

The Chargers' linebackers crash hard on run fakes, they want to fill their gaps immediately and they leave massive voids over the middle when they do. The Chiefs can take advantage of the middle with a good run game and even better run fakes to with it on favorable down and distances.

5. Activate Danny Shelton

One of the key things the Chiefs can do defensively is elevate and activate defensive lineman Danny Shelton for the game on Thursday night. Shelton is currently on the Chiefs practice squad, but this is the type of game where Shelton's run stuffing size can cause serious complications for the Chargers: between the tackles run game.

The Chargers love to use running back Austin Ekeler on some of those quick hitting runs after they space out the defense. Shelton is the answer to this strategy. Let him each up two blocks, shut down the A gap and allow his teammates to feast with one on one blocks.

6. Keep Justin Herbert guessing

Herbert knows where he wants to go with the football. He is confident in his reads but he will speed up his internal clock if he sees blitzers. Whether they come or not doesn't matter, but he will adjust his game plan to check downs very quickly if he feels he will have less than 4 seconds.

The key is to drop some zone coverages back into those expected routes at times to force him to hold onto the ball. He gets antsy once that happens and is willing to lose the down.

The Chargers are a more balanced football team than they were last year, but the Chiefs are a quicker defense that has a variety of ways to attack on offense. Both teams are better than they were last year in their two very memorable meetings. The key for the Chiefs will be to not turn the ball over and keep the Chargers rushers in check for a victory.

You can catch the Chargers at Chiefs right here on KSHB 41. Pregame show starts at 6:00 p.m. with the game starting at 7:00 p.m. and post game reaction immediately right after the game ends.

