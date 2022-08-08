Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 14 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had a very comfortable morning, with temperatures ranging from 74 to 76 degrees on an overcast day. The team did a 10-10-10 practice which is a fast-paced practice with a lot of team work on offense, defense and special teams. It is also a chance for each side to give certain looks for the other side.

Early in some red zone work, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a corner route to the back pylon. Valdes-Scantling was able to tap both feet in for the touchdown against the zone coverage.

Mahomes tested out a couple of the deep ball passes off the play-action. He had separate looks with wide receivers Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman. Unfortunately, both were just a bit off, but he immediately went back to Hardman a couple of plays later and connected on the out and up.

Quarterback Shane Buechele had an impressive throw against the starting defense, finding wide receiver Cornell Powell on a vertical route for about a 35-yard catch near the boundary. Buechele also had a pass swatted down by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on an option route to wide receiver Omar Bayless.

Quarterback Dustin Crum entered in for a series. He would have been sacked by defensive lineman Chris Jones on a play if it were a game situation. At one point, he threw an interception to Sneed. He also was flushed from the pocket and later tossed up a throw that was picked by safety Juan Thornhill.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore and Hardman are beginning to take over some of the designed plays that former receiver Tyreek Hill had run in previous seasons to utilize his speed in the open field.

Injury Updates

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain has a groin strain. Tight end Jody Fortson has a quad injury. Wide receiver Gary Jennings is in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has a knee bruise.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) are still on the physically unable to perform list.

Next Up

The Chiefs are now only two practices away from their first preseason game of the year against the Chicago Bears. Tuesday’s practice will begin at 9:15 a.m. The first preseason game will air on KSHB 41 this Saturday, with pre-game coverage starting at 11:00 a.m and kickoff set for 12:00 p.m.