Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 15 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive turnout for season ticket member day. The atmosphere felt like a weekend practice rather than a Tuesday.

Veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton was removed from the physically-unable-to perform list and practiced with the team for the first time during training camp.

Today, the team had a practice that included 1-on-1’s for the backers and tight ends to battle in pass protection.

Running Backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Derrick Gore and fullback Michael Burton had strong showings.

Derrick Gore with a gorgeous stutter step to fake on Mike Rose from earlier today. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/R0q1E54K71 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 9, 2022

Gore had an impressive stutter step with a head snap to get open against Mike Rose over the middle.

Rookie corner back Trent McDuffie came down with an interception in 1-on-1s. As did cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who had a spectacular one handed grab.

#Chiefs L'Jarius Sneed with the one-handed interception and... maybe a little hold. pic.twitter.com/UdPleTERFk — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 9, 2022

When the team moved on the 9-on-7 in the the run game, Pacheco had a couple of strong back to back runs.

While he also was tackled for a loss by defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who received recognition from defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

Khalen Saunders with the TKFL against Pacheco. Defensive line coach Joe Cullen is pumped for him. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp pic.twitter.com/mCBJmN1fjV — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 9, 2022

Rookie offensive guard Michael Caliendo from Western Michigan had some physical blocks in 9-on-7 today and showed good technique along the way with his pulls and kept moving his feet to get defenders out of the way.

Another player who showed some promising rush moves was recently signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

He showed off a good club move and a strong bull rush during 1-on-1 drills today.

Safety Justin Reid was given the chance to try a field goal during team. He wasn’t able to get it the distance. He has better results with the kicking tee. He also had a couple of break ups in the redzone that negated multiple touchdowns.

The team went back into 7-on-7 and 1-on-1 drills after that. Left tackle Orlando Brown had a good showing against defensive end Frank Clark.

Defensive lineman Malik Herring showed off his quick hand fighting technique and strong rip move to go with it.

Rookie defensive end George Karlaftis had a good rip move against Right tackle Andrew Wylie.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore had one of his normal highlight reel catches when running a vertical route down the seam.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to have great chemistry with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster in team.

They are becoming his most reliable receivers and are where he needs them to be when the play has to go off schedule.

Injury Updates

Safety Zayne Anderson left practice with a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain has a groin strain. Tight end Jody Fortson has a quad injury. Wide receiver Gary Jennings is in concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has a knee bruise.

Offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) is still on the physically unable to perform list

What's next

The Chiefs will have Wednesday off before they return to practice on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. Then the team will head off to Chicago to take on the Bears this Saturday.

KSHB 41 will have the game and our coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. with the pregame show.

