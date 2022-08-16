Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 17 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Today was arguably one of the best days for weather at training camp with an overcast day and a temperature of 72 degrees.

The Chiefs said goodbye to four players on Monday morning.

The team announced they had waived wide receiver Omar Bayless, cornerback Lonnie Johnson, offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk and wide receiver Gary Jennings, who was waived injured.

If Jennings is not claimed he will revert to the Chiefs injured reserve. The team also announced the signing of defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The team will need to get down to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. Kansas City time on Tuesday.

It was the Chiefs first team practice since their preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The team was in full pads today, but did not have full contact that would include tackling to the ground.

This pass set from McKinnon against Bolton was beyond impressive. #ChiefsCamp #Chiefs41 pic.twitter.com/x5w8Ig7PBo — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022

The Chiefs running backs had a strong showing in one-on-one pass protection. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerrick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco and Derrick Gore all having strong reps during their pass sets.

Pacheco took over though when it turned into one-on-one routes out of the backfield. He got a couple steps on Nick Bolton for a catch then had an impressive catch over Jack Cochrane.

Tight end Noah Gray had a really good rep against Safety Justin Reid in one-one. He had a nice shake and head fake to get space on his route, but Reid didn’t give up on the rep and was able to punch the ball out.

Safety Justin Reid saw reps at kicker today with regular kicker Harrison Butker dealing with a sore ankle. Reid was able to go 7 of 9 on his kicks.

He got at least for of the football’s into the media tent, hit one of the roof and also hit our tripod. Reid has impressive leg strength that could genuinely make another NFL team as a kicker if given time to focus on accuracy.

He is the double that turned into a triple team brought to you by Danny Shelton. #Chiefs https://t.co/QrRynHDyxA pic.twitter.com/RD6VDR4bf4 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022

The day belonged to newly signed defensive tackle Danny Shelton though. The former first round pick stood out for his size among his new teammates on the field, but more so for his strength.

He was able to take on multiple blockers in 9-on-7 while also using a portion of his strength to walk back right guard Trey Smith in one-on-one rush drills.

Shelton has strong potential to eat up blocks and become a serious problem for opponents running against the Chiefs between the B gaps.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started off strong in the team portion of practice. He was able to connect with wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a 50-yard plus touchdown.

He followed that up with an impressive throw to rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore on a toe tapping sidelines catch to convert on the run against a blitz.

Four string quarterback Dustin Crum saw a similar blitz to Mahomes during team and hit wide receiver Jerrion Ealy on a diving catch for a 30-yard plus gain.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne capped off a portion of seven-on-seven drills with great throw to Moore on a post route that hit him in stride.

Injury Updates

Tight end Blake Bell has a hip flexor. He aggravated his hip during the touchdown catch but tried to play through it and couldn’t. Kicker Harrison Butker has a sore ankle. And offensive tackle Lucas Niang remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Chiefs will be back out on the field Tuesday morning at 9:15 a.m. They have three practices left in Saint Joseph, Mo. before they break camp at Missouri Western State University.

—