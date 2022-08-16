Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 18 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs inched closer to their final day at Missouri Western State University.

The weather conditions were less than ideal with a slight mist that turned into rain at various points throughout the two hour practice.

During the team portion of practice quarterback Patrick Mahomes lofted one up off his back foot to wide receiver Justin Watson. Mahomes gauged it well and put perfect touch and placement on the throw to allow Watson to catch it in stride.

Later Mahomes would have another gem when he was forced to rollout to his right with defensive end Frank Clark closing on him quickly. Mahomes trusted Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fight for the ball and use his length against the double coverage. Valdes-Scantling came down with the ball for the 35-yard plus catch.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne had an nice check down to rookie running back Isiah Pacheco during team. Pacheco was left wide open in the flats and ran it in for a 30-yard plus touchdown during team.

Mahomes had a couple of interceptions later in team when the rain began to pickup. The first one he hesitated on a throw to tight end Travis Kelce before giving it a shot. The second one was bobbled by Kelce before ending up in the hands of safety Justin Reid.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap almost had an interception of his own during team when he stopped on his rush to get his hands up against the Henne pass on the slant.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton had another strong day in nine-on-seven run defense and two-on-two pass rush. He is a tough player for an offensive lineman to move on their own and routinely is requiring double teams.

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal made a couple of strong run support plays in nine-on-seven. He had a nice thud his on Pacheco stopping him in his track. And also had a strong showing on back side run support.

Left tackle Orlando Brown continues to put on a strong showing at training camp in his routine battles with Frank Clark. Brown has shown a quickness this camp with quick feet.

After practice the Chiefs reportedly made their final roster cuts to reach the 85-man roster cap. The team reportedly waived with defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray before the 3:00 p.m. deadline per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Quote of the Day

Danny Shelton spoke to the media for this first time on Tuesday morning. He mentioned he had interest from the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars as well as the Chiefs. Shelton stated Head Coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator were a factor in his decision. He admitted to having a deep admiration for both. Spagnuolo was also asked about the benefit of Shelton on the front four.

Injury Report

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was held out of practice with a sore knee. Tight end Blake Bell has a hip flexor injury sustained from the preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Right tackle Lucas Niang remains on the physically unable to perform list.

The Chiefs will return to practice on Wednesday with a 9:15 a.m start before their final practice at Missouri Western State University on Thursday that is slated for 8:15 a.m.

