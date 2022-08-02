Nick Jacobs’ notes from Day 9 of Kansas City Chiefs training camp

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The biggest story of the day centered around left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. returning to practice on Tuesday.

He did conditioning, worked in 9-on-7 run drills and 1-on-1 for his first day back on the field.

Brown has slimmed down significantly. He looked better working in space and a little quicker on his kick steps.

Brown even signed autographs for fans when he walked up the hill for part of his acclimation plan and after he left the press tent.

The offense and defensive lines were closer to the press tent today for a better view of their pass rushing attempts.

The rush of the day belonged to defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who got the best of right guard Trey Smith with a rip to his inside shoulder that he turned into a spin and club move.

Center Creed Humphrey had another strong day in one-on-ones. He continued to stone wall the defensive tackles giving them little to no ground.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is getting comfortable with his bull rushes and create secondary moves off his initial pop and drive of the offensive tackles. He showing growth in his pass rushing ability with each practice.

It will be the second clip https://t.co/tkAoDb3r2J pic.twitter.com/qdTuy08QuA — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 2, 2022

One of the players who has noticeably invested time on Karlaftis, Frank Clark, showed a different level of burst during his rushes off the edge in one-on-one.

The weight he was able to shed has shown multiple days a player with quicker speed around the edge and when shooting the gap.

Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones both had a couple of good runs in 9-on-7 and showcased good burst one they got past the first level.

Rookie linebacker Leo Chenal had a strong play in team when he shot the gap and laid out Ronald Jones in the backfield.

Linebacker Jermaine Carter also came crashing down off the backside edge during team on a tackle for loss against Edwards-Helaire. Linebacker Willie Gay also showed off his backside acceleration on tackle for a loss from an Isiah Pacheco run during redzone work.

One of the best plays of the day was during team with a trademark Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce play.

Mahomes setup for the play-action, Clark and Chris Jones flushed Mahomes from the pocket. He climbed the pocket and stepped up to his right and throwing off his back foot to Travis Kelce in stride on a deep crossing route for a 35-yard pickup.

Tight end Jody Fortson is still dealing with a quad injury from Saturday. Wide receiver Skyy Moore sustained a hip injury during a one-on-one drill rep. He later stated from his instagram account “I’m okay!”

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after coming up gimpy during 1-on-1s. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/35TCQ4Xw21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

The Chiefs will still have to more practices before their next off day on Friday. They will be back at it Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. in Saint Joseph, Mo.

