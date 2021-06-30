Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr. named to All-Star Futures roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals have been named to the American League roster for the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The Kansas City Royals prospects will play in the exhibition game on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field as part of All-Star Sunday. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.

Pratto, 22, was a first-round selection by the royals in the 2017 draft out of Huntington Beach High School in California.

The first baseman has spent the minor league season with Northwest Arkansas and is tied for the Double-A Central lead with 13 home runs. He also leads the league in walks (32), extra-base hits (25) and OPS (1.011).

Witt Jr., 21, was picked by the Royals second overall in 2019 out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. The shortstop has hit 12 home runs, which ranks fifth among Double-A Central players, and ranks second in total bases (102) and RBI (35).