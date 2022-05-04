Watch
Sports

Actions

Night of firsts, as Witt, Jr. and Melendez leads Royals

Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, is congratulated by MJ Melendez after his first career home run, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez
MJ Melendez
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:44:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 to end a four-game losing streak.

Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals' 15 hits.

Keller allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings, walked three and struck out two.

Witt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his solo home run in the second inning off Dakota Hudson.

The prized rookie launched an 0-1 changeup from Hudson 417 feet into the bleachers in left center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock