NLBM president Bob Kendrick receives Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat honor 3rd time

Bob Kendrick has been here before — honored at a Kansas City Royals game, sitting in the Buck O'Neil Legacy Seat at Kauffman Stadium.

Kendrick, president of the Negro League's Baseball Museum, received the honor for the third time at Opening Day on Thursday.

He also sat in the seat in 2007 after O'Neil died and again in 2012 when the Royals hosted the MLB All-Star game.

But the third time around was much more special.

"This one is maybe even more meaningful," Kendrick said Thursday.

That's because O'Neil has since been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame , something Kendrick had been advocating years for.

"The minute you hear about something like this, for me, particularly, I just reflect," Kendrick said. "I reflect on the many memories that I had with Buck O'Neil and what a tremendous blessing it was to spend the time that I got to spend with Buck."

Kendrick said the NLBM is planning a celebration this November to celebrate O'Neil's induction and what would've been his 111th birthday.

