Ochai Agbaji signs rookie deal with Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Cavaliers formally signed first-round pick Ochai Agbaji on Saturday.

Agbaji was signed to the standard rookie-scale contract. Spotrac has the contract listed as a 4-year deal worth $18,726,365, with all of it guaranteed.

Agbaji was selected 14th overall by the Cavaliers.

He played in 39 games his senior season at Kansas — averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds — and helped the Jayhawks win their fourth national championship in program history, the second during the Bill Self era.

Further, Agbaji was recognized as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Tournament as well as a 2021-22 first-team All-American and 2021-22 Big 12 Player of the Year.

