Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Ochai Agbaji signs rookie deal with Cleveland

NBA Draft Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
Ochai Agbaji is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver =after being selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA Draft Basketball
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 18:27:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Cavaliers formally signed first-round pick Ochai Agbaji on Saturday.

Agbaji was signed to the standard rookie-scale contract. Spotrac has the contract listed as a 4-year deal worth $18,726,365, with all of it guaranteed.

Agbaji was selected 14th overall by the Cavaliers.

He played in 39 games his senior season at Kansas — averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds — and helped the Jayhawks win their fourth national championship in program history, the second during the Bill Self era.

Further, Agbaji was recognized as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Tournament as well as a 2021-22 first-team All-American and 2021-22 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock