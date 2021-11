KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday they hired Olathe North High School graduate Connor Dawson as a hitting coach.

Dawson and Ozzie Timmons will work together as co-hitting coaches for the Brewers.

Dawson had worked as a minor-league hitting coach in the Seattle Mariners organization for the past three seasons.

He graduated from Olathe North in 2012, according to his LinkedIn page.