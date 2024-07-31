Alex Yee stuns Wilde with last-minute triathlon surge for gold
Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; Alex Yee (GBR) and Hayden Wilde (NZL) react at the finish line in the men's triathlon during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais-Pont Alexandre III.
Great Britain's Alex Yee astonished Wilde, and the world, with a last-minute surge that upgraded his Tokyo silver to Paris gold.
