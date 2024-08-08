American Sam Watson broke the world record he set just two days ago when he won bronze in the Olympic men's speed climbing final. Veddriq Leonardo won Indonesia's first gold medal at these Games while China's Wu Peng took silver. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
American speed climber Sam Watson breaks world record, snags Olympic bronze
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.