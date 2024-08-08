Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

American speed climber Sam Watson breaks world record, snags Olympic bronze

American speed climber Sam Watson snags Olympic bronze while breaking world record
Michael Reaves-Getty Images
Michael Reaves-Getty Images
American Sam Watson breaks the speed climbing world record to win bronze in a race against Iran's Reza Alipour during the Olympic men's speed climbing final at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue.
American speed climber Sam Watson snags Olympic bronze while breaking world record
Posted
and last updated

American Sam Watson broke the world record he set just two days ago when he won bronze in the Olympic men's speed climbing final. Veddriq Leonardo won Indonesia's first gold medal at these Games while China's Wu Peng took silver. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo