Kansas City hockey fans set early alarm to cheer Team USA in gold medal match vs Canada

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City hockey fans set their alarm clocks early Sunday to make it out to Blue Line hockey bar in the River Market to cheer on Team USA for Olympic gold.

A line to get into Blue Line started forming around 6 a.m. Sunday as fans looked to get a good seat for Sunday's gold medal match between Team USA and Canada.

Spirits were bolstered thanks to a first-period goal from Team USA's Matt Boldy.