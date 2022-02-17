Kansas City Youth Hockey Association hopeful Olympic Games spark interest in sport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With so much focus on football, soccer and baseball, many may not think hockey is as popular among young kids in Kansas City.

"I used to play baseball, and then I started liking hockey," said 8-year-old Jackson Shaw.

But Rob Brown, president of the Kansas City Youth Hockey Association , says participation numbers prove otherwise.

"This year I think we have 1,065 or almost 1,100 kids playing hockey under the KCYHA," Brown said.

At the Kansas City Ice Center in Shawnee, Kansas , teams from all over face-off on the ice.

"It's a little more fun than baseball because when you're actually on the ice, there's actually like quick action and you really gotta get moving," said Ethan Brown, 7 years old.

Ethan and his teammates are all under the age of 8, telling KSHB 41 News they laced up their skates soon after learning to walk.

"I remember when my dad took me out on the outdoor ice rink and taught me how to skate," Ethan said.

In the greater Kansas City area, there are currently seven ice rinks, but hockey lovers say more are needed to expand the sport.

"That's what we need here now, and we're working on that," Brown said. "We could use two to three more sheets of ice in this city right now, and that's how we're really going to grow the game, is making it more accessible."

For kids interested in playing hockey, March 5 is Try Hockey for Free National Day .

"You can join this learn to play hockey program, whether you can skate or not, and we can get you in the game," Brown said.

KCYHA also partners with the Kansas City Mavericks .

Each local youth club has a night where the team is featured at a Mavericks game. The kids are recognized in between periods on the ice, which Brown said helps promote the sport.

