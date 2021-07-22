Watch
KC-area gymnast Kara Eaker remains in isolation following COVID-19 test

FILE - Kara Eaker of the United States stands on the podium with her gold medal after winning on the beam in the women's artistic gymnastics apparatus final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, file photo. Kara Eaker, an alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team, has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Al Fong, the personal coach for both Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:15:07-04

TOKYO — U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is doing well physically but remains in isolation three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Annie Heffernon, the vice president of the women’s program for USA Gymnastics, said Eaker is in isolation while teammate Leanne Wong is in quarantine.

Both athletes served as alternates for the U.S. team. Wong, who continues to test negative, was put in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Heffernon called the positive test a “nightmare scenario" and admitted she is dealing with anxiety while waiting for the team’s daily COVID-19 test results.

“I mean, we’re devastated for them,” Heffernon said. “Of course, it’s not anything we dreamed of happening or wanted to happen. And it was a rough 36 hours, I’m not going to lie. It was difficult for everybody. It was hard for me. It was hard for the athletes. It was hard for the staff.”

The six-women U.S. delegation of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner worked out on each event during podium training on Thursday.

The American women are staying in a hotel near the venue rather than the Olympic village, a decision made before they arrived for the Games.

