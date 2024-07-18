KC-area rock climbers ready to watch USA Climbing team in 2024 Paris Olympics

OLATHE, Kan. — Just days out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, sport climbing is set to take the stage.

From the Kansas City area, the routes are set at RoKC locations with eyes on the Olympic games.

KSHB 41

Miles Bartels, an 11-year-old competitive athlete, helped break down the events viewers will see in Paris.

He recently competed on the big stage in Salt Lake City, Utah.

KSHB 41

"It’s a pretty big deal; I didn’t think I was going to make it to nationals at all," Bartels said.

He’ll be watching the Olympics to learn new techniques.

KSHB 41

Sport climbing was added to the games in 2020.

There are two opportunities for athletes to medal in.

The events "lead climbing and bouldering" are combined this year, and "speed climbing" is separate.

Team USA Climbing can be found here.

In a week, 68 climbers from across the world will compete in the sport climbing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Twenty men and 20 women will compete in "bouldering" and "lead climbing," and 14 men and 14 women in "speed climbing."

"The greatest thing about climbing is it’s kind of like vertical chess; you have to figure out the moves," Dick Dower said

KSHB 41

Dower, a competitive coach, has been a part of the climbing world since 1974.

"I get to pass on stories of climbing from the years to kids on the teams," Dower said. "I just enjoy sharing what I’ve been through climbing."

Dower is known for competing in 24-hour climbs in Arkansas.

He and his wife have competed in the event 15 times, their first climb in 2006.

Dower has recently started coaching the competitive team in Olathe.

KSHB 41

"Miles is extremely dynamic," Dower said. "He’s improved dramatically in the last year."

Dower stresses the process, not the results.

"Climbing is more of a lifestyle," he said. "For me, it’s less competitive; it's more about having fun."

Because of the worldwide broadcast events, Dower is expecting to see more first-time climbers in the gym.

"The exposure it’s given to the sport," he said. "It’s one of the few sports you can take your kids to and you can do at the same time."

“The more you try it, the more fun you’ll have fun doing it,” Bartels.

RoKC climbing gyms are holding their versions of Olympic events:

It's called the Summer Mini Comp Series Finale and will happen at North RoKC on Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., where climbers can compete in a tall wall climbing event, lead, top rope, and auto belays.

It's free with a day pass or membership.

Lights Out Climbing is also happening at North RoKC on Aug. 23 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., where climbers get to experience what it would be like to climb in the dark with the lights off.

They ask climbers to bring their own headlamp; the event is free with a day pass or membership.

