KC Mavericks forward cheers on sister competing at Winter Olympics with Team USA women's hockey

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes loves to tell stories about Kansas City. Send Kevin your story idea .

—

Ever since Robert “Bobo” Carpenter was a baby, he was bound to be between the blue lines.

“My dad played 18 years in the NHL, and then he coached for a handful after," he said.

KC Maverick cheers on sister on Team USA women's hockey team

The first-year Kansas City Maverick took to the ice to give KSHB 41 a hockey tutorial and talk about the excitement of the sport in this year's Winter Olympics.

“That’s what everyone dreams to be. You want to be all those guys in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup, doing it for your own country," Carpenter said. "Every country coming together in such a small month; it goes so fast. And if you’re able to take in that excitement and make the most of it and win. There’s nothing better than representing everyone for your country back home and winning that."

Carpenter family Alex Carpenter, Bobo Carpenter

It's like the ultimate power play, and the icing on the cake is this professional hockey player, who’s the son of a professional hockey player, can sit back and watch arguably the best athlete in the family play on Team USA, his sister.

“Seeing how much work she’s put in, all the days we were in the driveway shooting pucks off a Plexiglass door, picking them up together, competing," Carpenter reminisced. "It makes you think about all those memories and how special they are."

Carpenter family Alex Carpenter, Bobo Carpenter

Alex Carpenter is competing in her third Olympics. Bobo’s dad managed to win three Stanley Cups.

Now, Bobo is playing for a team looking to make it to the conference finals for the third straight year. How's that for a hat trick?

Carpenter family Alex Carpenter, Bobo Carpenter

“Being able to do that through my family, and with my sister growing up together, is a dream come true,” Carpenter said.

If dad and brother get to see sister/daughter win gold, it’ll melt hearts and ice rinks alike.

—