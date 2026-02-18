KC Storm builds girls hockey's future as Team USA women compete for gold

SHAWNEE, Kan. — As viewers watch the Winter Olympics on KSHB 41, young athletes in Kansas City are watching closely — and dreaming big.

While elite competitors battle for gold on the global stage, girls in Kansas City are chasing those same goals at local ice rinks, building skills and confidence one practice at a time.

“It’s just such a fun thing to see everyone in the world come together and watch a sport that I love,” said Mary Cowen, a youth hockey player.

The growth of girls hockey in the area reflects a broader national trend. According to coaches and players, increased visibility of women’s hockey at the Olympic level has fueled interest and participation locally.

“We all have to start from some place,” said Elin Guenther. “Even the Olympians, they had to start on the ice, falling.”

Cowen said she first developed an interest in hockey at age seven, but had to persuade her parents to let her play.

“I begged my parents for about a year to let me play,” she said. “They wouldn’t let me. I had to really convince them.”

Now, organizations like the KC Storm are working to build a pipeline for the sport’s future. The program fields teams ranging from 10U to 19U, providing opportunities for girls at multiple levels of development.

“I think definitely there’s a lot of interest, and girls hockey overall across the country has been growing,” said Colleen Mandell, who is a head coach with the club.

Players say the creation of dedicated girls teams has made a difference.

“I think it’s definitely a bigger sport for girls, especially since we created this team,” said Madison Smith.

Much of that growth is driven by the visibility of the U.S. women’s national team during the Olympics. For many young players, watching Team USA compete reinforces the belief that the highest level of the sport is within reach.

“That would be such a dream,” Cowen said of playing in the Olympics. “Just playing with all these people that I’ve idolized for years, like Kendall Coyne. She’s my favorite. Just getting to play with them or play against people that played them — I think that would be so surreal to me.”

As Team USA takes the ice in pursuit of another gold medal, girls in Kansas City and across the country are watching closely.

“I really like watching the Olympics, and I like the women’s team,” said Emilee Austin. “They’re making their run for gold, and I think they’re doing really well.”

For these young athletes, the Olympic spotlight is more than just a spectacle — it’s inspiration for the next generation of players lacing up their skates and chasing their own dreams.

