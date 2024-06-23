Logan Blomquist prepares for Olympic Trials despite late start in hammer throw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Logan Blomquist, originally a standout in shot put and discus at Pleasant Hill High School, finds himself on the brink of the Olympic Trials despite not taking up the hammer throw until college.

"I mean, that's poetry in my opinion," Blomquist said of his journey from high school dominance to collegiate success.

Blomquist competed in the hammer throw during his college career at Southeast Missouri State, earning the school's first-ever NCAA national title.

"As the saying goes, 'The hay's in the barn,'" he said. "We're going to go out there and throw it as far as we can."

At the Olympic Trials, where only three athletes will qualify for Paris, Blomquist remains focused on his routine.

"I take three warm-ups, with five minutes in between each. I do a little introduction, imagining they're announcing me for about 10 minutes," Blomquist said of how he simulates what the trials will be like in his training.

Blomquist is among 24 of the best hammer throwers in the country vying for a spot on Team USA.

He will compete on Friday, June 28. If he makes the top 12, he will move on to compete again on Sunday, June 30.

