McNeal finishes second in 100-meter hurdles but could miss Olympics for allegedly violating anti-doping rules

Defending Olympic champion Brianna McNeal qualified for the U.S. Olympics on Sunday. Still, she might miss a chance to compete in Tokyo if her appeal for violating anti-doping rules is denied.

She finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic trials.

McNeal competed while her appeal is pending in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She is facing a five-year ban for allegedly "tampering within the results management process," the Associated Press reported.

Her ban was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which is in charge of the track and field's anti-doping program, USA Today reported.

If McNeal's appeal is denied, Gabbi Cunningham, who finished fourth, would presumably get the third spot.

Keni Harrison, the world record holder, and Christina Clemons already made the team, with Harrison placing first and Clemons finishing third.

If McNeal loses her appeal, she will be suspended for Tokyo and Paris in 2024, NBC Sports reported.