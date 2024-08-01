Watch Now
Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 1: Zheng stuns Swiatek, Alcaraz into semis

China's Zheng Qinwen served the Olympic tennis tournament a shock when she dismissed top seed Iga Swiatek in their quarterfinal brawl in straight-sets on Thursday.
Day 6 of Olympic tennis has brought into focus the final contenders for Olympic gold medal glory. The women's draw has been whittled down to the last two, and the men's players have been minced to the closing quartet. Here's the storylines from all the swings today on Day 6 of the Olympic tennis tournament. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

