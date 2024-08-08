Rahimi's double helps Morocco rout Egypt 6-0 to win historic bronze
Prev
Next
Getty Images
Getty Images
Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Achraf Hakimi during the men's bronze medal match against Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Posted
and last updated
Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men's soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.