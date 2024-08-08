Watch Now
Rahimi's double helps Morocco rout Egypt 6-0 to win historic bronze

Soufiane Rahimi of Morocco celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Achraf Hakimi during the men's bronze medal match against Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men's soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

