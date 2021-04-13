Watch
Tirico to host NBC coverage of Tokyo Games from outdoor set

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Mike Tirico attends the NBC Universal mid-season press day at the Four Seasons in New York. Tirico has not had a lot of planning time for his last two Olympic assignments. That is not the case this time with the Tokyo Summer Games a year out. Tirico, who took over as NBC's Primetime Host at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, has been on conference calls with the network's Olympics unit once every two weeks for the last 18 months. He is in Tokyo this week touring the main venues and also doing some interviews with network affiliates promoting the games.
Mike Tirico
Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:28:38-04

Mike Tirico won’t be anchoring NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics from the usual confines of a studio inside the International Broadcast Center.

Instead, he will have a more picturesque location.

NBC announced that Tirico will host from an outdoor location in downtown Tokyo.

The set will be on a fifth-floor deck with a panoramic view of the city skyline and highlighted by the Rainbow Bridge.

It marks the first time in NBC’s 16 Olympics broadcasts that the primetime show will be broadcast from outdoors.

