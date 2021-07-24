Tokyo Olympics: Saturday Olympics Zone Coverage

TOKYO — If you missed tonight's Olympics Zone show on KSHB 41, here's coverage from NBC Sports:

Exploring Tokyo by car

While in quarantine, Gus Kenworthy and Rutledge Wood drive around different neighborhoods to Tokyo to get an inside-the-car view of the Olympic host city.

Swimmer Regan Smith on how she rewrote her story after 2020

Swimmer Regan Smith details how her life changed after the pandemic put her Olympic dreams on hold, and how she learned to look ahead to the Tokyo Games.

The mysteries of the Olympic flag room explained

Tanith White gives you a look behind the scenes at the Opening Ceremony, and a place few people see: the area where the world's flags are prepared for the Parade of Nations. Plus, reaction from Team USA's Flagbearers.

The legacy of the Olympic aquatics building architects

Anne Thompson shares how a father and son have left their mark on an Olympic venue. Paul and Kenzo Tange both designed the Olympic aquatic buildings in Tokyo, nearly 50 years apart.

Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson on motherhood and sports

After becoming a mother in 2019, Olympic volleyball player Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson proved that women don't have to choose between being a world-class athlete and having a family.

Meet "The Terminator": Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne Titmus is known as "The Terminator," and is expected to be Katie Ledecky's biggest rival in Tokyo. She shares the details of her training schedule and what it's like to go head-to-head with Ledecky.