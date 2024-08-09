Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

USA men's volleyball ends era with historic bronze medal

USA men's volleyball ends era with historic bronze medal
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Matthew Anderson of the United States reacts with teammates during a Men's Bronze Medal Match between Italy and the United States
USA men's volleyball ends era with historic bronze medal
Posted
and last updated

The United States will be leaving Paris with a historic sixth medal to mark the expected end of an era. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo