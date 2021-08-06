USA's Steveson scores late to win wrestling gold

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Gable Steveson scored on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men's freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 over Georgia's Geno Petriashvili for the gold medal.

According to USA Today, Steveson is the first U.S. freestyle heavyweight gold medalist since 1992, when Bruce Baumgartner won gold.

Steveson isn't ready to look ahead yet, saying he's "living in my moment."

When it comes to his next move, the possibilities are endless for the gold medalist, who has several options to choose from, according to the Associated Press.

Steveson could join the World Wrestling Entertainment, which he's talked about joining, the AP reported.

He could also return to school for his senior season and earn money for endorsements after the NCAA changed its rules on college athletes cashing in on their names, images, and likenesses.

He said he'll return home to Minnesota and decompress before making decisions.