USWNT to play for gold medal after 1-0 extra time win vs. Germany
USWNT's Sophia Smith (center) celebrates scoring a goal in extra time with teammates Trinity Rodman (left) and Mallory Swanson (right) against Germany in a semifinal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The U.S. women’s national team is heading to the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics after the team’s 1-0 win in extra time against Germany.
