One-on-one with new Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City story arrived about a year later than Chiefs fans thought.

"The ultimate decision was being able to go back and play with my quarterback again," said Smith-Schuster in a one-on-one with KSHB 41 Sports.

Sure enough, Smith-Schuster returned to Pittsburgh in 2021 and played one more season, which was the final season for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Coincidentally, Big Ben's last game and JuJu's last game as a Steeler happened in the NFL Playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I knew that I was going through free agency," Smith-Schuster said. "I knew that they (the Chiefs) were interested. And that took me back to last year when they were trying to get me."

The Chiefs got him alright, signing the Pro Bowl wide receiver to a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

And, Smith-Schuster gets to trade one elite quarterback for another in Patrick Mahomes.

"You've got a Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer," Smith-Schuster said. "Just trying to make it work."

JuJu and Mahomes were in the same 2017 NFL Draft class, with Mahomes going in the first round and Smith-Schuster in the second round.

"I've known Pat since the draft class," Smith-Schuster said. "Being around him and how he is as a player, he's a good dude. I'm excited."

Smith-Schuster spent five seasons in Pittsburgh with the pro-style quarterback Roethlisberger.

Now he gets Mahomes, who's never seen a pocket he wouldn't escape.

"It's going to be different as far as Pat being able to scramble, run around, throw the ball across the field, across his body," Smith-Schuster said. "That's a really fun thing, a guy who likes to throw the ball a lot. I can't complain. It's just going to be enjoyable."