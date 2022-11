KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second baby on Monday evening.

Mahomes took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Bronze is 7 lbs and 8 oz.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

Bronze's older sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born in February 2021.

