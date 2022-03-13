Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews get married
In this file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his fiancé Brittany Matthews before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and long-time partner Brittany Matthews got married Saturday in Hawaii.
Mahomes shared the news on Instagram.
Jackson Mahomes was the best man, according to an Instagram post.
Several Chiefs players were in attendance.
