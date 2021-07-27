Patrick Mahomes grows sports empire by joining Sporting Kansas City ownership group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is growing his footprint in the Kansas City sports scene.

Already part owner of the Kansas City Royals , Sporting KC announced Tuesday that Mahomes would be joining its ownership group, too.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said in a release. "Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

Sporting KC’s ownership also includes members of the Patterson family, Cliff Illig, Pat Curran, Greg Maday and Robb Heineman.

Mahomes' financée Brittany Mathews has an ownership stake in Kansas City’s professional women’s soccer team, KC NWSL.

—