Patrick Mahomes rookie card going to auction, expected to fetch $1M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have loads of cash sitting around, you might be able to own your very own Patrick Mahomes rookie card.

An online auction running through Jan. 29 has 25 unique and rare pieces of sports memorabilia available to those who decide to bid.

Among those is a 2017 Panini National Treasures Green #161 Patrick Mahomes Rookie Patch Autograph card.

It is expected to go for $1 million to $1.25 million at auction, a price only expected to be topped by an autographed Tom Brady rookie card.

As of around noon on Jan. 25, the only bid made for the card stood at $250,000, which did not meet the reserve.