Watch
Sports

Actions

Patrick Mahomes rookie card going to auction, expected to fetch $1M

items.[0].image.alt
David Becker/AP
El quarterback de los Chiefs de Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, en la primera mitad del juego ante los Raiders de Las Vegas, el domingo 14 de noviembre de 2021, en Las Vegas. (AP Foto/David Becker)
Mahomes vs Raiders
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 12:55:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have loads of cash sitting around, you might be able to own your very own Patrick Mahomes rookie card.

An online auction running through Jan. 29 has 25 unique and rare pieces of sports memorabilia available to those who decide to bid.

Among those is a 2017 Panini National Treasures Green #161 Patrick Mahomes Rookie Patch Autograph card.

It is expected to go for $1 million to $1.25 million at auction, a price only expected to be topped by an autographed Tom Brady rookie card.

As of around noon on Jan. 25, the only bid made for the card stood at $250,000, which did not meet the reserve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!