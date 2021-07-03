Watch
Perez, Alberto go deep as Royals rally past Twins 7-4

Royals get first win in ten games
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hanser Alberto, right, celebrates with Salvador Perez after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, July 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Hanser Alberto
Posted at 10:55 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 23:55:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City, helping the Royals rally past the Minnesota Twins 7-4.

The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way to end a nine-game losing streak.

Richard Lovelady got his first big league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save. J.A. Happ took the loss for Minnesota.

