Watch
Sports

Actions

Perez hits 2-run single in 9th, Royals overtake Rockies 8-7

Royals Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez yells as he heads up the first-base line after connecting for a single to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Royals Rockies Baseball
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 21:40:50-04

DENVER — Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals recovered from blowing a six-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7.

Bobby Witt Jr., Whit Merrifield and Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who took two of three from Colorado.

The Rockies overcame a 6-0 deficit by scoring seven times in the seventh.

Andrew Benintendi drew a leadoff walk from Rockies closer Daniel Bard in the ninth and Ryan O’Hearn singled.

A wild pitch and a one-out walk to Michael A. Taylor loaded the bases for Perez, who laced a single to left field.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock