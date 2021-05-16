Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and the Kansas City Royals handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón for four runs in the first three innings.

The early support was more than enough for Mike Minor, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his first win since April 23. José Abreu hit his eighth homer for Chicago in the fourth.