Perez homers again as Royals beat Rodón, White Sox 5-1

Kansas City 3-5 versus Chicago this season
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez rounds the bases after hitting three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 11:11 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 00:11:49-04

CHICAGO — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and the Kansas City Royals handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón for four runs in the first three innings.

The early support was more than enough for Mike Minor, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his first win since April 23. José Abreu hit his eighth homer for Chicago in the fourth.

